Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday virtually laid foundation stones for nine schools and inaugurated six sports and recreational infrastructure projects across the state.

Under the Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse (NECTAR) of the Department of School Education, Rio laid the foundation of Lighthouse School Complexes (LSCs) in nine districts, according to an official statement.

Funded by the World Bank, the LSCs are envisioned as model schools with all facilities required to function as hubs of academic excellence.

On December 1 last year, the chief minister also laid the foundation stones of the seven other LSCs.

The total cost for the construction of the 16 LSCs is estimated at Rs 198.57 crore, the statement said.

Under the NECTAR project, one LSC each will be developed in the 16 districts of Nagaland.

LSCs would reach out to the socio-economically disadvantaged groups to provide learning spaces with adequate resources for children with special needs, the statement said.

Those institutes would be set up in Chumoukedima, Phek, Kiphire, Zunheboto, Shamator, Noklak, Longleng, Mokokchung and Dimapur districts.

The education sector is undergoing significant reforms in the state, Rio said at the programme held in the chief minister's residential complex here.

Rio commended the School Education Department and the NECTAR project for their innovative work which aims to transform classrooms and teaching methods and change the entire ecosystem of schools in the state.

He thanked the Union Ministry of Education and the funding partners for their continued support and partnership.

The initiatives would help the students of Nagaland compete with others from within and outside the state, Rio said.

The CM also inaugurated six sports and recreational facilities across the state.

The facilities include a wrestling centre in Dimapur district, a mini stadium in Wokha district and a multidisciplinary sports stadium in Shamator district.

“These facilities will serve as centres to nurture excellence, express creativity, foster talent, growth, and excellence. Supported by central schemes including North Eastern Council, Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources, and Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, these projects are symbols of opportunity and progress,” Rio posted on his social media handle.

