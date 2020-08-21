Kohima, Aug 21 (PTI) Nagaland reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day on Friday, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state on Friday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,619 while 153 people recovered from the disease, pushing the number of recoveries to 2,074.

"State reports 153 recoveries of COVID-19 patients 90 from Kohima, 41 from Dimapur, 13 from Peren and 9 from Zunheboto district," the minister said while asserting that all the recovered patients will be kept under strict surveillance.

The minister tweeted saying, "36 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 742 samples tested 17 in Kohima, 10 in Dimapur, 7 in Zunheboto and 2 in Peren".

This has increased the states COVID-19 tally of confirmed cases to 3,619, of which 1,530 are active, eight have died, seven have migrated to other states and 2,074 have recovered from the disease.

Since August 15 Nagaland has been reporting more recoveries than detection of fresh cases, and during this period a total of 876 people have recovered from the virus while 297 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

The current recovery rate of the state has improved to 57.3 per cent.

Of the total 3,619 COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,570 are armed forces and paramilitary personnel, 1,201 are returnees from other states, 609 are traced contacts and 239 are frontline workers, the official said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,857 followed by Kohima (1,002), Peren (266), Mon (265), Zunheboto (107), Tuensang (48), Phek (31), Wokha (20), Mokokchung (19), Longleng (3) and Kiphire (1).

