Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) Three women were arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket and offering a 11-year-old girl to customers for a sum of Rs 40,000, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

An official said the women were taking advantage of the minor girl's need for money to get her mother treated for cancer.

Acting on a tip off, which was confirmed by a decoy customer, the police's Social Security Branch (SSB) raided a home in Om Nagar on Friday, rescued the girl and arrested the three women operating the racket, he said.

They have been charged under IPC. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions, the official said.

