Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in a crucial fixture for their playoff qualification. While the sporting high stakes are vital for the franchise, public attention has been monopolised by the question of whether MS Dhoni will make his first appearance of the IPL 2026 season. The match represents Chennai's final guaranteed home appearance of the league stage. Given Dhoni's famous public promise in 2021 that his final competitive T20 match would be played in front of his home crowd in Chennai, tonight carries immense emotional weight as a potential farewell opportunity. Will MS Dhoni Retire Tonight After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight?

Dhoni has been sidelined for all 12 of Chennai's matches this season following a severe calf strain sustained during pre-season training. Former Chennai teammate Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed on his YouTube channel that Dhoni had regained full match fitness and was ready to feature over the past few games but chose not to disrupt the existing team combination.

However, reports on the eve of the match have complicated his potential return. It is understood that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter recently sustained a thumb injury during a training session prior to the squad's trip to Lucknow. Although Dhoni took part in an active 30-minute net session on Sunday evening, executing several trademark big hits against throwdowns and spin, inside sources suggest he remains short of 100 per cent fitness. MS Dhoni Spotted In Nets At Chepauk Ahead of CSK’s Last Home Match in IPL 2026.

Tactical Balancing Act vs Emotional Farewell

The decision to include Dhoni presents a significant tactical challenge for the Chennai team management. Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar expressed caution over the move, describing the prospect of introducing Dhoni into a must-win match after a year away from competitive cricket as a massive gamble. Gavaskar noted that Dhoni, as a dedicated team man, would likely prefer not to disrupt a settled lineup during a critical tournament phase.

Conversely, an injury to overseas all-rounder Jamie Overton has opened up a clear vacancy in Chennai's lower-order batting depth. While batting coach Michael Hussey previously indicated that Dhoni would only return if he could keep wickets rather than acting solely as an Impact Player, the team could alternatively hand a debut to South African all-rounder Dian Forrester, who joined the franchise last week as Overton's replacement. MS Dhoni to Play in IPL 2027? Ravi Ashwin, Aakash Chopra Make Predictions Ahead of CSK vs SRH Match.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Stakes

Away from the selection drama, Chennai find themselves in a precarious position on the points table, sitting in sixth place with 12 points from 12 matches. Following a recent defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, the five-time champions realistically need to win both of their remaining league fixtures to secure a safe passage into the playoffs.

If Dhoni is withheld from the playing XI tonight and Chennai fail to progress to the knockout stages, he will miss his final opportunity to play at Chepauk this season. However, the 44-year-old is fully expected to be in attendance at the stadium tonight to join the squad in their traditional end-of-season lap of honour to thank the local supporters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).