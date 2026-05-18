‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Trailer: Billy Butcher Declares Bloody War on Homelander in Explosive White House Showdown (Watch Video)

Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for the series finale of The Boys, confirming that the long-running superhero satire will conclude with a violent, high-stakes showdown at the White House. The upcoming eighth episode of Season 5, titled "Blood and Bone," is scheduled to stream on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, marking the definitive end of the franchise's main storyline. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8 Leaks: Fans React to Homelander’s Fate and Billy Butcher’s Last Stand Ahead of Series Finale.

‘The Boys’ Series Finale Trailer: A Final Clash in the Oval Office

The newly released 30-second preview highlights a direct confrontation between the show’s central adversaries, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Opening with a solemn voiceover from Butcher declaring, "We need to end the whole bloody notion of Supes," the footage tracks the titular team as they infiltrate the White House to launch a final assault.

The trailer hints at a chaotic battleground within the executive mansion. Key sequences show Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tackling The Deep (Chace Crawford) through a window, Vice President Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) attempting to flee, and Homelander confronting various characters amidst escalating destruction.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8:

High Stakes and Character Absences

The finale follows a tumultuous penultimate episode that concluded with the death of Frenchie (Tomer Capone), leaving Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) driven by a desire for retribution. Central to the plot is the Boys' possession of a lethal virus capable of eliminating individuals with superpowers, which they intend to deploy against Homelander.

While the teaser promises to resolve the main narrative arc, fans quickly noted the absence of several prominent figures. Showrunner Eric Kripke previously confirmed that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) would not appear in the final episode, following his return to cryostasis in episode 7.

Additionally, characters from the spin-off series Gen V, including Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), do not appear in the promotional footage, despite fan theories suggesting they would assist in the final battle.

Legacy of ‘The Boys’

Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys premiered in 2019 and has since become one of Prime Video's flagship properties. Over its five-season run, the series has received critical acclaim for its dark humour, visual effects, and subversive take on superhero tropes. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 EP 7 X Review: Homelander’s Casual Cruelty and a Major Character’s Tragic Death Leave Fans Heartbroken (SPOILER ALERT).

The decision to end the narrative at the White House aligns closely with structural elements of the original comic's climax, though the television adaptation has frequently deviated from its source material. While the core series concludes this week, the franchise is expected to continue through various planned spin-offs, including the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).