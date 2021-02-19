Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) In a major surge of infections, as many as 754 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

With the latest cases, the district's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,41,782, the official said.

Apart from this, eight patients died of the infection during the day, taking the toll to 4,261, he said.

At least 234 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 1,31,904, the official said.

The district currently has 5,617 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 5,649 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 11,50,242, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)