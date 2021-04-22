Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI)The number of coronavirus positive cases in Nagpur district of Maharashtra increased by 7,344 on Thursday toreach3,50,933, an official said.

The death of 110 patients in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 6,685, he said.

As 6,314 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district's recovery count stood at 2,71,771, while the number of active cases is 72,477

A total of 21,585 tests were conducted on Thursday, which took the overall test count in Nagpur to 20,86,680, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)