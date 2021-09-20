Nashik, Sep 20 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 4,07,513 on Monday after 102 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 134 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,613 and the recovery count is 3,97,912, he said.

With 4,648 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik reached 25,39,937, he added.

