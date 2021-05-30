New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University student Natasha Narwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Sunday three weeks after she was granted bail to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19, officials said.

A senior jail official said that Narwal returned to jail on Sunday.

She will be isolated for the next two weeks and her health will be monitored. Thereafter, she will join other inmates, they said.

The Delhi High Court had granted bail for a period of three weeks to Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist who was arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell in May last year arrested Narwal and booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

