Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 29 (ANI): The National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament and State Legislatures on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes began on Friday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The two-day conference, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, brings together committee heads from across the country to deliberate on strengthening policies and welfare initiatives for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Addressing the inaugural session, Birla emphasised the pivotal role of parliamentary committees and said that Parliamentary Committees are above party politics. They play an important role in shaping an inclusive India by protecting the interests of marginalised sections.

Birla called upon parliamentary committees to continue working beyond party lines and to uphold the principles of justice, equality and empowerment as enshrined in the Constitution.

Expressing concern over the changing character of parliamentary debates, Birla said that we are concerned about the declining level of discussion and dialogue in the State Legislatures and Parliament.

Birla further noted that Parliament and State Legislatures have been central to the creation of an inclusive India, with legislative committees ensuring accountability, reviewing policies and making governments more responsive.

On the role of the ongoing conference, he urged delegates to engage in meaningful deliberations. In this two-day conference, chairpersons of Committees should discuss among themselves and work towards giving socio-economic and administrative strength to the deprived sections of society. By doing so, we can bring them into the mainstream and build a truly inclusive democracy, he said.

The Speaker also highlighted the importance of education, economic empowerment and effective implementation of welfare schemes, stressing that committees must innovate and evaluate how policies impact the lives of marginalised communities.

Reflecting on the constitutional vision, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the basic principle of the Constitution of India has been to create an egalitarian society. Over the past seven and a half decades of modern democracy, India has made extensive progress in this direction. A person from a common background can become the President, the Prime Minister, or the Chief Minister. This is the strength of our democracy and the true essence of social justice.

Birla described Odisha as the "holy land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, synonymous with spirituality, culture, skill and hard work," adding that it also strengthens the nation's commitment to social justice.

Earlier in the day, Birla also inaugurated an exhibition at Lok Seva Bhavan, showcasing the legislative journey of Odisha, highlighting the state's contribution to India's parliamentary traditions.

National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committees of Parliament and State/Union Territories Legislatures will conclude tomorrow.

The event saw participation by over 120 delegates from across the country, including Chairmen and Members of such Committees of Parliament and 19 States.

The inaugural session of the conference was addressed by the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of SC and ST, Lok Sabha, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy and Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Bhabani Shankar Bhoi.

The first conference of Chairmen of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was held in New Delhi in 1976. Subsequent conferences were held in 1979, 1983, 1987 and 2001. (ANI)

