Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) The ruling National Conference's working committee met here on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and armed confrontation between India and Pakistan, sources said.

The meeting began with the participants observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The meeting was chaired by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah. J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is vice president of the party, was also present.

"JKNC Working Committee meeting was held at party headquarters in Nawa-I-Subh, Srinagar, under the chairmanship of president Dr Farooq Abdullah. Honourable CM Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) was also present," the ruling party posted on its X handle.

Sources in the NC said the working committee meeting discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the fallout of Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting also discussed the situation along the Line of Control, particularly with respect to those affected by Pakistani shelling after India carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7, the sources said.

