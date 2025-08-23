Karnal (Haryana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Indian scientists on the occasion of National Space Day and said that this day is being celebrated so that the new generation can gain knowledge about space.

Speaking to reporters, Manohar Lal Khattar said, "National Space Day is being celebrated on 23 August. Today is the third National Space Day since in 2023 Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched and the Vikram lander landed on the moon. This day is being celebrated so that our new generation can gain knowledge about space and students in schools and colleges can learn about it. Today, in the field of agriculture, health, infrastructure or mining in day-to-day life, space technology plays an important role."

"Today, through science, Indian scientists are once again doing great work, and through this, they are making a significant contribution to the world. On this occasion, I congratulate everyone," he added.

Meanwhile the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday unveiled the model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) in Delhi on the occasion of National Space Day.

The ISRO aims to launch the first module of the project by 2028, and the full station is expected to become operational by 2035. The BAS is set to be a significant platform for indigenous research, including microgravity studies and testing technologies for long-duration human space missions.

India's journey to establish its own orbital laboratory marks a major leap in its space program and reinforces its position as a global leader in space exploration.

Earlier today, ISRO chief V Narayanan emphasised that by the year 2035, India will establish the "Bharatiya Antariksh Station" whose first module will be lifted off in the year 2035.

He stated that India will land on the moon by the year 2040 which will make India's space program the top other than any country in the world.

The ISRO chairman also announced that India will launch the Chandrayaan 4 mission which will have the Venus Orbiter Mission.

"Based on his direction and vision, we are going to have a Chandrayaan-4 mission. We are going to have a Venus Orbiter Mission. We are going to have a space station called BAS (Bharatiya Antriksh Station) by 2035, and the first module will be lifted off by 2028. The Prime Minister has given approval for an NGL (Next Generation Launcher)... By 2040, India will land on the moon and we are going to bring back safely. Thereby by 2040, Indian Space Program will be at par with any other space program of the world...," V Narayanan said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually addressing the event, recalled the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, stating that India created history by becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

He emphasised that achieving new milestones every day has become the nature of India and its scientists.

"Achieving new milestones one after another in the space sector has become the nature of India and Indian scientists. Just two years ago, India became the first country to create history by reaching the South Pole of the Moon," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the success of the Axiom 4 mission, stating that Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla has filled India with pride by hoisting the tricolour at the International Space Station.

Referring to his meeting with Group Captain Shukla, the Prime Minister asserted on India's immense courage and infinite dreams amongst its youth.

"We have also become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the tricolour on the International Space Station. The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India," PM Modi said. (ANI)

