Karbi Anglong, August 23: Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, after the first quake of magnitude 2.7 jolted the region earlier today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This earthquake occured at 11:47:13 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres. "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 23/08/2025 11:47:13 IST, Lat: 26.29 N, Long: 93.19 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," informed the NCS on X. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted the Karbi Anglong district at 10:30:48 IST with a depth of 10 Kilometres. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Hits Kupwara; No Damage or Casualties Reported.

"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam", NCS posted on X. On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district. This earthquake occurred at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres. Meanwhile, two earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Wednesday. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Region.

The latest earthquake was of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS posted on X.Another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Chamba at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

