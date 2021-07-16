New Delhi, July 16: Amid speculation of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be named the Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), he will meet the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today.

The party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat will also meet Sonia Gandhi along with Sidhu.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday. Navjot Singh Sidhu Praises AAP for Always Recognising His Vision for Punjab, Says Opposition Parties Cannot Escape His ‘Pro-People’ Agenda.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Navjot Singh Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.

The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

