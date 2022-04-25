New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Navy on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of the country's maritime security preparedness that included assessing the results of a recent mega weapon engagement and missile firing exercise on the western seaboard.

On the first day of the four-day conference, the commanders also delved into the regional security scenario, including the situation in Afghanistan and the crisis in Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.

All operational and area commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference that will review major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities of the force.

"A detailed review of the performance of weapons and sensors, the readiness of Indian Navy platforms, ongoing naval projects -- with a focus on ways to enhance indigenisation through Make in India -- will be undertaken by the commanders," one of the people cited above said.

On Monday, the commanders reviewed the performance of the weapons and sensors too, besides delving into the results of the weapon engagement and missile firing drills on the western seaboard.

As many as 15 warships and submarines and a large number of maritime patrol aircraft, fighter jets and combat helicopters were part of the exercise, the people cited above said.

The missile firings undertaken in mid-April were focussed on validating the combat worthiness of various weapon systems deployed on the frontline units. These included the Indian Navy's potent Veer Class, Talwar Class and Brahmaputra Class warships carrying out anti-air engagements against high-speed sea-skimming air targets in tactical scenarios, they said.

In another long-range engagement, the Brahmaputra Class ship sank the target (a decommissioned naval warship) with precision.

An underwater launched missile successfully hit its target at maximum range, proving the lethality and versatility of the Indian submarines, the people said.

The pinpoint accuracy and successful execution of these firings showcased the effectiveness of the Indian Navy's arsenal, said one of them.

The weapon engagement drills were witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

