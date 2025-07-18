Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasised that Naxalism is breathing its last in Bastar region due to the efforts of the security forces.

A youth from naxal-affected Bijapur visited Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, CM Sai said, "Bastar was left behind in terms of progress due to Naxalism. And since the last one and a half years our security forces are fighting against them. Naxalism is breathing its last in Bastar due to the efforts of our security forces. The government is trying to implement its schemes in those areas. Youth from Bijapur have visited the Legislative Assembly today. I, too, met them. Development is reaching Bijapur too."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai on July 15 claimed that Naxalism is taking its last breath in the state.

Speaking to reporters after children from Naxal-hit Sukma district visited the Chhattisgarh Assembly, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Naxalism is taking its last breaths, our security forces have been fighting Naxalites with strength for the past one and a half years, and we are also benefiting from the double-engine government."

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to end Naxalism by 2026.

"PM Modi and Union Home Minister have resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026, and their dream will also come true. Our forces are fighting with great strength," he told reporters.

Sharing an X post, CM Sai lauded lauded state government's Niyad Nellanar Scheme in Naxal-affected villages of Chhattisgarh.

"New dawn in Naxal-affected areas. "Niyad Nellanar Yojana" is bringing prosperity to remote areas," the X post read. (ANI)

