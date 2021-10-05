Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday night arrested two persons- one person who was detained during a raid on the cruise ship for the second day and a drug peddler from the Jogeshwari area.

The NCB arrested an alleged drug peddler after a raid in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area and seized Mepehdrone drugs from his procession.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Handover Keys to Beneficiaries of Central Housing Scheme in 75 Districts of UP Today.

According to NCB, both the arrested persons will be produced before court today.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘Illegally Detained’ During Her Visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 4.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Section 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there.Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

Other accused in the case include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)