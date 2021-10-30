Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Speaking to reporters, the minister alleged that Wankhede had formed a "gang" of private individuals who implicated innocent people by planting drugs.

Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Malik.

The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was "fake".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)