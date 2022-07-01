Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons and seized 54 kg of ganja from their possession on Solapur-Pune Highway, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Doctor Suffer Burns After Acid Attack in Gopalganj District.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB team intercepted a car on the highway on Thursday and seized the contraband which was being smuggled into the city, the official said.

Also Read | Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch With 150+ Sports Modes Launched in India.

With this operation, an interstate drug trafficking network involved in transportation and distribution of narcotic substances has come to light, he said.

The seized contraband was sourced from Ganjam in Odisha and was destined for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat and other adjoining areas, he said.

During a search of the vehicle, 27 boxes were found concealed in cavities made under the back seat of the car, and 54 kg of ganja were recovered from these boxes, the official said.

The arrested accused hail from Odisha and are seasoned traffickers, he said, adding that they had supplied contraband in the region several times in the recent past.

The accused have technical knowledge, which has made it difficult for the authorities to track the key members of the syndicate, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)