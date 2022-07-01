Amazfit officially launched the T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is claimed to be the most affordable military rugged wearable that has passed 15 military-grade standard tests. Amazfit T-Rex 2 will be available for sale tomorrow in the country via Amazon and Amazfit India website. It is now available for pre-order via the company's official website. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 4,999.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 carries a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It is claimed to deliver up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge on power-saving mode and up to 24 days on typical usage. The smartwatch supports over 150 sports modes and is 10ATM water-resistant. It comes with GPS technology with several health tracking features including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress level monitoring.

Want to know what extreme conditions is the new #TRex2 capable of surviving? Witness the epic journey of #Amazfit T-Rex 2 as it travels into space to prove it’s #Toughness! Stay tuned as we uncover the complete story!!#Smartwatch #UpYourGame #EvolveYourInstinct #TRex2inSpace pic.twitter.com/9FPQrQfO28 — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIN) June 30, 2022

The wearable packs a 500mAh battery, which can be charged in 2 hours. It also gets a SpO2 tracker and runs on the Zepp OS, which is also supported by third-party apps. Coming to the pricing, Amazfit T-Rex 2 is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be sold in Astro black/gold, ember black, wild green and desert khaki colours.

