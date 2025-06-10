Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): As the National Congress Party marks its 26th foundation day, Sharad Pawar, President of NCP-SCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction), on Tuesday hoists the party flag at the party headquarters in Maharashtra's Pune during the celebrations.

Extending greetings on the occasion, NCP-SCP MP and Working President Supriya Sule, in a social media post on X, extended wishes and thanked all those who have stood by the party in its journey.

Sule also expressed her respect and admiration for the strong support and blessings of Sharad Pawar, saying that the energy of his thoughts provides strength to them.

Emphasising her party's motto, Sule said that they are always ready to provide justice to various sections of society like farmers, laborers, hardworking people, women, and youth.

In a social media post on X, Sule wrote, "Respected Pawar Saheb planted the saplings of nationalist ideas in the proud land of Maharashtra, today it has become a huge banyan tree. Today marks 26 years since this event. While celebrating the anniversary of our Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar Party, I feel deeply satisfied that we have tried to raise the voices of the exploited, deprived, and suffering people across the country on various platforms and get them justice."

"We are cultivating the lesson of 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics laid down by the architect of modern Maharashtra, the late Yashwantrao Chavan Saheb. With this thought, we are always going to the grassroots people. We, the activists of nationalist ideas, are always ready to provide justice to various sections of society like farmers, labourers, hardworking people, women, and youth," the post reads.

She further wrote, "It is a matter of great value for us that the strong support and blessings of respected Pawar Saheb are with us today. The energy of his thoughts will always be a source of strength for us. Warm wishes to all the people, activists, leaders, office bearers, public representatives, etc., who have stood firmly with us throughout our journey so far, on this anniversary."

The Nationalist Congress Party is one of the major political parties in Maharashtra. It was formed by Sharad Pawar in 1999, however the party was split into two faction Nationalist Congress Party (led by Ajit Pawar) and NCP-SCP (Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) in 2023. (ANI)

