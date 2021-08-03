Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Following controversy over the renaming Mumbai airport, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik slammed the proposed name change.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena workers reportedly damaged boards naming Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Adani Airport on Monday.

The senior NCP leader said, "The Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's name has been given by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) earlier and was managed by GVK...Adani has taken over the stake of GVK. Now, they become co-owners of the Airport. However, it's doesn't mean that they have to name the airport with their own name. Earlier, GVK had done nothing like this."

"This move is hurting the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra, as well as of the country. The Airport Authority's VIP gate, has also been renamed by Adani which is not tolerable. It is hurting the sentiments of people. They have to take precautions to avoid problems in the future," he added.

A group of Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised a signboard with ''Adani Airport'' written on it, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Following the incident, an Adani Airport Spokesperson issued a statement assuring that no changes have been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) branding or positioning at terminals.

"In view of incidents around Adani Airports branding at Mumbai International Airport, we assure Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and no change has been made to CSMIA's branding or positioning at the terminal," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)