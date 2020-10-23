Noida (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases on Friday that pushed the tally to 16,618, while the recovery rate crossed over 93 per cent, official data showed.

The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,089 from 1,105 on Thursday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 145 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 15,463, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 66 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, down from 0.40 per cent on Thursday, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 93.04 per cent from 92.89 per cent on Thursday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 28,268 from 29,131 on Thursday, 29,364 on Wednesday, 30,416 on Tuesday, 31,495 on Monday and 32,896 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,30,962 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,830, it showed.

So far, 4,66,060 people have tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh while the recovery rate of patients reached 92.47 per cent on Friday, up slightly from 92.25 per cent on Thursday, according to government officials.

