Tarn Taran (Punjab), Oct 12 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to Punjab's Tarn Taran administration, asking it to submit an action taken report by October 22 on the alleged brutal assault on a family belonging to Scheduled Caste community.

Complainant Ninder Singh, a resident of village Assal Uttar, had alleged that at least eight men of the village, along with some unidentified persons, had attacked him and his family members and the police had not taken action against the accused.

The complainant had purchased a house in the village in 2018. However, on January 12 this year, the eight accused men, along with around 25 unidentified men, trespassed into the house to take its possession forcibly, the complainant alleged.

Besides attacking the complainant with swords and opening fire at the house, the accused allegedly tore the clothes of Singh's wife and molested her, he alleged.

Soon after the incident, Singh had lodged a police complaint against the accused at Valtoha police station.

The complainant had also accused the Station House Officer (SHO) of Valtoha police station and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of not taking any action against the accused.

The NCSC asked the officials to submit an action taken report by October 22.

