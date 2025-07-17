New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday welcomed the decision of the NDA government in Bihar led by Nitish Kumar to give 125 units free electricity every month from 1st July to every households in state and said that this is a historic decision which will directly benefit the poor and middle class people of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai said that this is an important step taken by the Bihar government to give 125 Units of free electricity towards realising the resolve of a developed Bihar.

"Whatever decision the NDA government is taking under the leadership of Nitish Kumar for the development, progress and prosperity of Bihar, and that is the reason opposition parties of the state are not able to digest it," he added.

Rai hit out at the RJD and said that some political parties only make claims and promises but do not fulfil them. The aim of such a family party is only to establish Jungleraj and Gundaraj in Bihar. Meanwhile, the NDA government is serious about the development of Bihar. The government wants to make Bihar a developed state, which is why the NDA government is working day and night for the prosperity of 13 crore people.

The RJD has criticised the Nitish Government saying that the idea was originally mooted by Tejashwi Yadav.

"This is not a master stroke... He had committed 200 units free while only 125 units were made free... Tejashwi Yadav, who originally gave the idea should be made CM because Nitish Kumar is following the benchmarks set by him," he said.

Earlier in a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "We have been providing electricity to everyone at affordable rates from the very beginning. Now we have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers in the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units. This will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state."

"We have also decided that in the next three years, with the consent of all these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops or at nearby public places to provide benefits," he added. (ANI)

