India News | NDMC Approves Eco-friendly Road Sweepers, Pink Toilets; Condemns Emergency as 'dark Phase'

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a series of important proposals, including the procurement of five eco-friendly road sweepers and the development of Pink Toilets for women in all NDMC markets, while also passing a resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency as a "dark phase" in Indian democracy.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said among the key proposals approved, the Council cleared the procurement of five CNG-operated mechanical road sweepers to tackle dust pollution and improve urban cleanliness.

He pointed out that the existing fleet, introduced in 2017-18, has become obsolete and unreliable, impacting the civic body's ability to clean the 365-kilometre stretch it covers daily.

Chahal said the new machines will be funded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which bans the registration of new diesel vehicles in Delhi.

The total preliminary estimate approved for the procurement is Rs 6.69 crore.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, MLA Virender Singh Kadian and other Council members besides Chahal.

The Council unanimously adopted a "ninda prastav" (condemnation resolution) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"It was a time when fundamental rights and democratic institutions were brutally suppressed. The Council remembers this as a grim reminder of why democracy must always be safeguarded," Chahal said.

In addition, Verma highlighted several civic issues, urging the Council to focus on the maintenance of religious sites, particularly temples. He called for improved water supply, lighting, sanitation and horticulture services to ensure a clean and secure environment for devotees, according to a press statement.

Chahal said the NDMC is also preparing a comprehensive proposal to manage prominent religious sites like Hanuman Mandir, Valmiki Mandir and Birla Mandir, which will be brought in the next Council meeting.

He pushed for better civic amenities, including sanitation, waste disposal, footpath repairs and water supply in the JJ clusters or 'Seva Bastis'.

"These communities must be included in mainstream development to truly realise the spirit of Viksit Bharat@2047," he said.

He said a proposal to develop at least 37 Pink Toilets, one in every NDMC market, has been passed.

These toilets, exclusively for women, would be equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines, baby care units and clean drinking water. They would be manned by female sanitation workers and security personnel.

"This initiative aims to create a safer and more dignified urban environment for women and supports the prime minister's vision of Nari Shakti," Chahal said.

