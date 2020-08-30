Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday rescued a youth trapped for 24 hours in waters released from the Machagora dam in Belkheda village of the Chhindwara district.

Speaking on the flood situation in the state to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Our SDRF teams are active and we are sending NDRF teams wherever needed. We have also alerted the Army and the Air Force, and they will be called if necessary. Today a person named Madhu Kahar who was trapped in Chhindwara was rescued by airlifting." The Chief Minister on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that attention must be paid to the Narmada River and its tributaries. He also directed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations, as per the CMO.

"There is a possibility of heavy rains for 48 hours now but there is no need to panic. I am asking you to be careful not to be worried at this hour. Wherever necessary, all rescue and relief work will be done," he said.

Disaster management teams of districts are continuously active, he said. The Chief Minister has directed the commissioners of Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, and Indore divisions to keep reviewing the situation. (ANI)

