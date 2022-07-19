Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Adequate precautionary measures were being taken to ensure safety of one and all at the TMC's Martyrs' Day rally here on July 21, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Senior officers such as the joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioners will be monitoring the developments in and around the venue of the TMC rally at Dharmatala, he said.

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

"We have taken all forms of measures for Thursday's rally. We have made arrangements to control the crowd and traffic movement," Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who took stock of the preparations at the venue, told reporters.

Keeping in mind the recent incident of intrusion at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, the police have also set up a highly guarded separate gate at the venue for her entry.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak in India: Top Scientist Asks Not To Panic, Says Situation 'Very Much Controlled'.

"Besides metal detectors, a special team of policemen will be manning the separate gate. Special officers will be posted in plain clothes around the venue to keep a tab on the proceedings," another senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Police personnel will be posted at Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the bus terminus in the Esplanade area as a part of their precautionary measure, the officer said. According to an official notification, restrictions will be imposed on movement of goods vehicles within the city from 3 am to 8 pm on Thursday.

"Vehicular traffic will be regulated along the roads and stretches of Amherst Street, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, Brabourne Road, Strand Road, BB Ganguly Street, New CIT Road and Rabindra Sarani," the notification stated.

Also, vehicle parking has been disallowed for the day near Victoria Memorial, Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane, it added.

The TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day every year in remembrance of the 13 people killed in police firing in 1993 during a rally of Youth Congress, of which Mamata Banerjee was then a leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)