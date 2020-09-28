Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) AICCs new in-charge for Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore has emphasised on unity and team work among party leaders and workers to win the state Assembly elections in 2023.

Tagore, who held a series of meetings with party leaders sincehe arrived here on Saturday evening, tweeted on Sunday: "From 10 am now, its the final meeting at 10 pm with the @INCTelangana Pradesh VP & GS ! Team work can only deliver 2023.

In an informal interaction with reporters on Monday, Tagore, a Lok Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, said team work and unity among leaders and workers were needed to keep the party strong.

During his three-day visit which concluded in the evening, the new AICC in-charge interacted with the party leaders on the forthcoming bypoll to Dubbak assembly constituency near Medak and elections for two MLC seats and also to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), besides separate meetings with party MLAs, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and others. The bypoll is necessitated in Dubbak following the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy recently. The schedule for the Dubbak bypoll has not yet been announced by the Election Commission. He held a meeting on Sunday with party leaders on the council poll to Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Nalgonda-Warangal- Khammam Graduates constituencies to be held next year. The GHMC polls are likely to be held early next year. Tagore recently replaced RC Khuntia as the new AICC in- charge of party affairs in Telangana. Though the Congress had hoped to assume power in Telangana in the wake of the previous UPA government at the Centre forming the separate state in 2014, it did not happen. The party had also lost the 2018 Assembly polls to the TRS.

