Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) The action plan for the proposed new Bio-Energy Policy 2025-30 is currently being formulated, and steps will be taken shortly to implement it, said S E Sudheendra, chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board (KSBDB), on Friday.

Sudheendra, who presided over the 42nd executive committee meeting of the board, emphasised that measures are being taken to increase the use of bio-energy across the state to foster an environmentally friendly ecosystem.

"A comprehensive action plan is being prepared to implement the new policy, which aims to ensure that bio-energy becomes a priority for everyone in the coming days," added Sudheendra.

The annual report for the year 2024-25 was also presented during the meeting.

Executive committee member K Krishnan gave a detailed presentation on the global status, production, supply, and demand of various bio-energies.

He noted that bio-energy forms such as bio-briquettes, bio-pellets, compressed biogas, and biomass-based green hydrogen would be instrumental in meeting the electricity demands of local authorities and the automobile sector.

The chairman also directed the formation of a subcommittee to oversee the collection of essential oilseeds like honge, neem, and hippe simarouba (also known as bitterwood) required for biodiesel production in the state.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Director Shivashankar L, member Divakar Rao, Deputy Secretary of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department M M Raju, and technical officer Lohith B R.

Advisors Bharath Subramanyam, Nimman Deepi Singh, Santosh B L, Dayananda G N, and Ramesh B R, as well as officials from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, were also present.

