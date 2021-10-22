New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Amid the growing use of digital transactions, a new book seeks to guide people on preventive steps against computer frauds and cyber crimes.

The book 'Cyber Unsafe: A Handbook for Preventing Computer Frauds and Cyber Crimes', which will be released on Saturday, is envisaged as a ready reckoner to help people guard against fraudsters and cyber criminals.

There has been an increase in digital crimes due to growing reliance on digital technology and lack of "adequate public awareness of the potential misuse of digital technology".

"Digital technology can provide new dimensions to traditional crimes and make them more sophisticated. There is very little reliable information available to help people understand the dangers associated with digital technology. This book is an attempt to fill this gap," a release said.

It said that with relatable stories, revealing facts, and incisive insights, the book busts the myths surrounding digital technology and related crimes.

Published by Vilvam Publications, the book has been written by Gaurav Gupta and Garima Gupta.

The release said that Gaurav Gupta is the first Indian to earn a doctorate in the field of digital forensics. "He was bestowed with the Young Scientist Award of the Indian Science Congress in 2010 by the Man of Science, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Gaurav is on a mission to create awareness about technological frauds in society," it said.

"Garima Gupta is an independent researcher and has experience in fields such as science, education, and psychology. She has completed her post-doctoral studies from IIIT Delhi. She also has master's degrees in botany, education and counselling and family therapy," it added. (ANI)

