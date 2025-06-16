New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority conducted a demolition drive at Jailorwala Bagh in the Ashok Vihar slum area on Monday. Earlier on June 11, A demolition drive is underway at Bhoomihin Camp, located in Kalkaji area.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

On June 10 , Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly and AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, staged an anti-demolition drive protests in the area, following which she was detained by the Delhi Police.

Atishi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that the BJP and Rekha Gupta will be cursed by the slum dwellers.

"BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. 'BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi.' ... BJP will never come back," Atishi said a day earlier.After Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police during protests against the anti-demolition drive, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the ruling BJP government, accusing them of deteriorating the situation of the city.

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "They ruined Delhi in just three months."

On June 9, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises, following directions from the High Court, given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts.

According to the notice, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days--June 8, 9, and 10. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities. (ANI)

