Mumbai, June 16: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Mumbai, where a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner in the city. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Thursday, June 12, when the accused killed his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife. Cops also said that the accused, identified as Samshuddin Mohammed Hafiz, murdered his live-in partner after she refused to marry him.

After the incident came to light, the Mira Road police tracked the accused and arrested him on Saturday, June 14. The victim was identified as Kareena Ali (19), a singer at a bar in Dahisar. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Hafiz, who worked as a chef in a five-star hotel in Mumbai, had fought with Kareena, as she wanted them to focus on their careers before getting married. Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Sexually Molests 16-Year-Old Girl During Medical Check-Up at Diamond Nursing Home in Govandi; Accused Arrested.

Victim and Accused Were Planning To Get Married Soon

Imran Ali, Kareena's brother, told cops that his sister and Hafiz were planning to get married soon; however, his sister wanted to earn money first and then get married. Imran further said that the couple had been in a relationship for two years and had been living together for a year in a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat. The deceased's brother also said that the couple had been fighting for one week.

Accused Slits Live-In Partner's Throat With Knife in Mira Road

Police officals said that the Hafiz accused Kareena of having an affair and even threatened to leave her. They further said that the accused left the house when Kareena did not object to his accusation. Hazif left the house and returned home a few hours later, when Imran and his cousin saw him fighting with Kareena and even hitting her. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Taking Pictures With Friends Falls Into Sea at Juhu Jetty, Dies.

Imran told cops that Hafiz began hitting them when they tried to intervene. Soon the fight escalated to such a level that Hafiz took out a knife and slit Kareena's throat before fleeing the spot. Although Imran rushed his sister to the hospital, she was declared dead by doctors. Later, he called the police and lodged a complaint against Hafiz, who was arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

