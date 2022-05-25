New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday.

It was Saha's first visit to the national capital since taking charge as the chief minister of the northeastern state on May 15.

Also Read | Waghdoh, Maharashtra's Oldest Tiger, Dies of Old Age at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

"Extremely honoured to have the opportunity of meeting the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. I sought his blessings for my onward journey as the Chief Minister of Tripura,” Saha tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, along with his wife Smt Swapna Saha, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

Defence Minister Singh wished Saha a successful tenure during their meeting.

"Met with the Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 ji in New Delhi today. I am confident that he will take his state forward on road to progress and prosperity. I also wished him a successful tenure ahead,” the defence minister tweeted.

Saha also said he met the home minister and sought his continuous guidance for all-round development of Tripura.

"Delighted to meet the Union Home Minister Hon'ble Shri @AmitShah ji. Requested him for his continuous guidance so that I can devote myself to the all round development of Tripura as Chief Minister of the state,” Saha tweeted.

Saha took oath as the chief minister on May 15, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)