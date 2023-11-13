Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a significant step towards empowerment and skill development, Bharat Vikas Parishat, Srinagar branch, has unveiled a free cutting and tailoring centre for women in the Roni Mohalla area of Srinagar.

This initiative aims not only to impart valuable skills but also to create employment opportunities for women in the community. The newly established centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art sewing machines and training facilities, seeks to empower girls by providing them with practical skills in cutting and tailoring. This initiative aligns with the NGO's commitment to promoting self-sufficiency and sustainable development.

Barkat Kaur, Women President 'Bharat Vikas Parishad', while talking to ANI at the inauguration ceremony, expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact the centre is expected to have on the lives of women in the region and said, "We believe that by offering vocational training in cutting and tailoring, we can empower girls to become economically independent and contribute to the overall development of their communities."

"Now we will teach, and once they have learned, we will gift each one a machine. This way, they can use this machine to earn their livelihood from home or anywhere else," Barkat Kaur added.

The programme not only addresses the need for skill development but also strives to create a ripple effect by generating employment opportunities within the community. The centre's curriculum includes comprehensive training modules covering various aspects of cutting, stitching, and garment production.

Local residents, especially the women participating in the programme, have welcomed the initiative. Many see it as a transformative step towards breaking down socio-economic barriers and providing a platform for women to explore entrepreneurship in the garment industry. This endeavour by 'Bharat Vikas Parishad' reflects a broader commitment to community development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As the centre takes its first steps, it stands as a beacon of hope for a future where skill-building initiatives contribute significantly to empowerment and inclusive growth. (ANI)

