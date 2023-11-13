Mumbai, November 13: The Mumbai police on Saturday, November 11, arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy after luring him with momos. Police officials said that the accused reportedly kidnapped his former business partner's son from Dharavi. The accused, Najeeb Shaikh, even tried to kill the minor boy after kidnapping him.

According to a report in the Times of India, Shaikh kidnapped the boy due to a financial dispute with his father. Police officials said that the accused tried to strangulate the minor boy with a belt on a local train before abandoning him and getting down at Nalasopra station. The incident came to light when the victim's father lodged a complaint stating that his son had not returned home till late at night. Mumbai Shocker: Man Tries To Kidnap Minor Boy Over Previous Issues With His Parents in Chembur, Gets Bitten by Victim Who Narrates Incident to Mother; Accused Arrested.

During enquiry, cops learned from a child that the victim was seen with a man and even provided the accused's description to cops. Following this, cops scanned CCTV cameras of the area, which showed the boy walking with a man. Later, cops showed the suspect's photo to the complainant, who identified the accused. In the video, the accused was seen walking towards Bandra station.

A few hours later, police learnt about a boy being found at Virar station. A team reached Virar, brought the boy back, and reunited him with his family. The police also managed to arrest the accused and solve the kidnapping case within 24 hours of the incident taking place. During interrogation, the accused told cops that he was angry with the victim's father over a financial dispute. Mumbai Shocker: Man Abuses and Assaults Woman After She Objects to Children Bursting Firecrackers in Vikhroli.

Shaikh also confessed to luring the boy with momos and taking the victim with him to kill him. After being arrested, the accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till November 16.

