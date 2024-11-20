New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide complete details about the removal of waste on the banks of Yamuna river in the national capital.

The green body was hearing a plea saying domestic, dry and waste garbage had been dumped on the banks of river Yamuna in Wazirabad and Jagatpur villages.

In an order passed on November 13, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the counsel for MCD that the cleaning work was in progress in the entire stretch of 4.3 kilometres and that 10 workers had been deployed at the spot.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said that the petitioner had contested the civic body's claim that cleaning works were ongoing.

"Hence, we require the MCD to furnish the full detail of the extent of garbage waste, debris etc. removed from the stretch in question, extent to which the stretch has been cleared, manpower, machine utilised for that purpose, the place to which the garbage removed from the stretch in question is taken, how it is utilised and also the timeline for completely clearing the stretch," the tribunal said.

It said the details had to be provided within four weeks.

The matter has been posted on March 6 for further proceedings.

