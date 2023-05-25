Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that stray dogs are moving freely inside the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack, Odisha, and biting patients, the National Human Rights Commission, issued notices to the State Government, Hospital Administration and the City Municipal Corporation.

The NHRC took a serious view of the issue after as many as five patients were bitten by stray dogs inside the hospital premises during the last week thus delaying their vital procedures like chemotherapy and radiation critical for cancer treatment, an official release issued on Thursday said.

Also Read | Assam Witnessing New Era of Peace and Development, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Odisha, the Director, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack, and the Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation seeking a detailed report within 6 weeks.

The notice also said that the reports should include the steps taken or proposed to be taken to deal with the stray dogs' menace inside the AHPGIC Hospital and to ensure the safety of the patients as well as their attendants, inside the hospital premises

Also Read | Germany: Last Generation Plan Further Protests After Raids.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)