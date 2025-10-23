New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), keeping in view the cold wave in the country, has urged 19 state governments and four UT Administrations to take preemptive steps and implement relief measures to protect vulnerable segments especially the newborns, children, infants, poor, elderly, homeless, destitute and people involved in beggary, who are at risk due to lack of shelter and resources.

According to a release, the Commission acknowledges that changing weather patterns due to climate change affect human rights and affirms its commitment to protect vulnerable populations impacted by extreme weather events, ensuring their dignity is respected and upheld.

Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report titled 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India,' between 2019 and 2023, the Commission noted that a total of 3,639 people reportedly died from exposure to cold waves in the country.

In its communication to the states and UT Administrations, the Commission has reiterated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines to mitigate the impacts of cold waves, which include: Establishing treatment protocols; Setting up day and night shelters; Providing medical care and implementing standard treatment procedures for cold-related illnesses; and Ensuring consistent monitoring of the relief efforts and adopting a proactive approach to ensure their effectiveness.

The Commission has urged the sensitisation of concerned officials and sought action taken reports from authorities on the measures adopted to prevent any untoward incidents and protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of cold waves. (ANI)

