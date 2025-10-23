Did Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Say That Saffronisation of Indian Armed Forces Would Damage Morale of the Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video

New Delhi, October 23: Did Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai say that politicisation or saffronisation of the Indian Armed Forces would damage the morale of the Army? The question comes as a video going viral on social media allegedly makes the claim. The development comes after Pakistani propaganda accounts shared the alleged clip of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is serving as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) in the Army. The viral clip was shared by an X user "Baba Thoka", who said that Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Narendra Modi's politics.

"Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai (Retd) slams #BJP & #NarendraModi’s politics, warns that any saffronisation or politicisation of the Indian Armed Forces will destroy morale," the caption of the viral video read. The X user also said that the Army's DGMO issued a statement, which read, "We will resist all attempts to make the Indian Army subservient to Hindutva". In the video, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai is heard saying, "The growing influence of saffron politics is corroding the core values of the Indian Army. Our strength has always been rooted in discipline, unity and constitutional duty, not in religious polarisation". While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth about the viral clip. Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Did Not Make Such Statement, Says PIB

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai with false claims suggesting he said that politicization or saffronization of the Indian Armed Forces would damage the morale of the Army… pic.twitter.com/NyOEz2E2af — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 23, 2025

A fact check by PIB revealed that Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai did not make such a statement. PIB's fact-check unit further said that the viral clip of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is an AI-generated fake video. "This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces," the post read. An overlay text on the fact-check video stated that the video of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was digitally altered.

Watch the Original and Unedited Video of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Below

Going a step ahead, PIB also shared the link to the original video of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, where he is seen not making such a statement as claimed by Pakistani propaganda accounts. In the original and unedited video, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is seen calling out Pakistan's bluff and going on to reveal details of Operation Sindoor during Republic Media Network's "Forces First Conclave". Indian Army Personnel and Kin Killed in Action? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Post Claiming 3 Members of a Family Serving in Army Martyred While Serving Nation.

Hence, the alleged claim that Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that politicisation or saffronisation of the Indian Armed Forces would damage the morale of the Army is fake. As clarified by PIB, the AI-generated fake video of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is being shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. While debunking the fake video, PIB called the viral clip digitally altered.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that politicisation or saffronisation of the Indian Armed Forces would damage the morale of the Army. Conclusion : PIB said that the viral clip of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai is an AI-generated fake video. Full of Trash Clean

