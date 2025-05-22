New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The NIA has arrested a key associate of two operatives of the proscribed terror group Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who had carried out a grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar in March, officials said on Thursday.

Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti was arrested on Wednesday from Akalgarh village in Amritsar, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, they said.

The attack in March was carried out by Gursidak Singh and Vishal alias Chuchi, who had hurled a hand grenade at Thakur Dwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The KLF had claimed responsibility for the attack.

While Gursidak Singh was killed in a shootout with police following the attack, Vishal was arrested, the agency said.

Two other men -- Diwan Singh alias Sunny and Sahib Singh alias Saba -- were earlier arrested in the case, the statement said.

According to the NIA probe, Bhagwant, who was absconding since the incident, had knowingly provided shelter to Gursidak and Vishal.

The duo stayed with Bhagwant during the planning of the attack and even after that, the NIA said.

It said the grenade used in the attack was also concealed behind Bhagwant's house with his knowledge. He even received terror funds in his bank account.

The NIA said it is continuing its investigation into the case as part of its crackdown against KLF associates in India and the terror outfit's foreign-based nodes.

