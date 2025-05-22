Operation Sindoor Outreach: ‘Will Tackle Terrorism Together As Strong Bilateral Relationship Extends Beyond Trade and Culture’, UAE Assures India (See Pics)

Abu Dhabi, May 22: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday assured India that both countries will tackle terrorism together as the strong bilateral relationship extends beyond trade and culture, also encompassing security and strategic issues.

UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi - Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council - besides several other senior Emirati parliamentarians expressed full solidarity with India as a high-level all-party delegation from India led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde called on them in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Operation Sindoor Outreach: All Party Delegations Brief United Arab Emirates, Japan About Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror.

As the delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan, Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attacks and said, "India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India."

The delegation then held substantive discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council, underscoring the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22. According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, during the meeting, Nuaimi stressed, "India-UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture, and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity and the international community must act now." India Launches Global Campaign ‘Operation Sindoor Outreach’; 1st Batch of All-Party Delegation Leaves for 5-Nation Tour To Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terrorism.

Indian Delegation Meets UAE Minister

Honoured to meet UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence HE Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. As part of the All-Party Diplomatic Delegation on Operation Sindoor, our discussions reaffirmed the strength of India-UAE ties and our shared resolve against terrorism.… pic.twitter.com/BX63zXu25t — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) May 22, 2025

The UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach for the delegation which also comprises other Members of Parliament, including Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy. Soon after their arrival in the country, the delegation held meetings with the UAE leadership and media to brief on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation also held discussions with Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office and addressed concerns over misinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan. They presented factual evidence to counter the disinformation and exposed Pakistan's propaganda machinery. Shinde, as the leader of the delegation, gave an interview to UAE's leading newspaper, The National, drawing the complete timeline of India's long battle against cross-border terrorism and setting of new normal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against cross-border terrorism with Operation Sindoor.

The delegation's day concluded with an interaction with the Indian community based in the UAE recognising their vital contributions and reaffirming India's commitment to its diaspora. The delegation addressed and commended the diaspora for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilising India's social fabric. On Friday, the delegation is scheduled to participate in closed-door strategic dialogues with leading think tanks and thought leaders based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. UAE leaders, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed their condolences to PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar over phone calls.

