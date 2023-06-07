New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): During the searches conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at ten locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) on Tuesday, six accused have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities in India.

Several incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.

NIA conducted searches in the locations of terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala and his close aide and absconder, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta yesterday.

"Several incriminating materials including digital devices were seized during the raids conducted as part of the NIA's crackdown on 'individual terrorists' and terrorist outfits engaged in criminal/terrorist activities in India. A total of six persons have been so far arrested in the case," the NIA statement said.

The probe revealed that Dala, as well as his associates based in different countries including Manpreet Peeta in the Philippines, are continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

"They are raising funds for the organisation through extortion and other means, and carrying out smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border," the statement added.

NIA conducted these searches in connection with a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) for carrying out terrorist activities.

Earlier, the NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)

