New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): NIBE Limited, a pioneering Indian manufacturer of critical defence systems, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant export Purchase Order valued at USD 17.52 million from a globally renowned leading technology-based company in Israel.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers with a range capability of up to 300 kilometres - a highly advanced technology being produced in India for the first time for the global market.

This is a landmark achievement for NIBE Limited and a proud milestone for India's defence manufacturing sector. With this contract, we reaffirm our commitment to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India, bringing world-class defence technology to Indian soil.

The Universal Rocket Launcher is among the most advanced in its class and is designed to outperform currently available global alternatives. This order not only marks a major step forward in NIBE Limited's international expansion but also strengthens India's strategic position in the field of modern warfare systems.

By collaborating with international defence leaders, NIBE Limited continues to develop high-impact, indigenous solutions for both the Indian Armed Forces and international clients, aligning with national priorities and advancing global defence innovation.

NIBE Limited is a leading Indian defence technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems. With a strong focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global collaboration, NIBE plays a vital role in enhancing India's defence readiness and export capabilities. (ANI)

