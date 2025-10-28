Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mukhyamantrir Nijut Moina Asoni has emerged as a beacon of hope for fulfilling the dreams of every girl child in Assam.

Inaugurating the centrally organised Nijut Moina 2.0 cheque distribution programme at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports Complex at Sarusajai in Guwahati on Monday, the Chief Minister said that Nijut Moina Asoni has proved to be a force in empowering girls who are excelling in different sectors of life.

It may be noted that Nijut Moina Asoni will benefit over 3.5 lakh girl students in the 2025-26 academic year, as against more than 1.6 lakh students who received assistance from the same programme in the year 2024-25.

Under the scheme, every girl enrolled in classes XI and XII will receive Rs. 1,000 per month. Those enrolled in integrated teacher training programmes and undergraduate courses will receive Rs. 1,250 per month, while postgraduate students will get Rs. 2,500 per month for a maximum of ten months.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that last year 1,61,302 students benefited from the scheme, while this year 3,50,265 students will receive its benefits.

The increase in the number of beneficiaries indicates the rising enrolment of girls in higher education, which the Chief Minister said is an inspiring development.

The Chief Minister said that not a single girl who was promoted from first to second year dropped out last year.

"The Nijut Moina Scheme has ensured that no girl leaves higher education midway. Within one year, the scheme has built confidence among lakhs of girl students, helping them stand on their own feet and dream of reaching new heights. It has shaped a generation of young women ready to lead a new Assam," the Chief Minister added.

Attributing Nijut Moina Scheme to discouraging child marriage, the Chief Minister said that the government has taken strong steps to combat and end child marriage in the state, launching various initiatives and arresting many involved in the practice.

He stated that child marriage had once threatened Assam's social fabric, but the Nijut Moina Scheme has played a key role in changing the mindset.

"A few years ago, many girls in Assam were married at the age of 12, became mothers by 14, and by 20 had two to three children. After taking a pledge on August 15, 2022 while hoisting the National Flag, to free Assam's girls from the scourge of child marriage, the government arrested about eight thousand people within two years. Many parents, forced by poverty, married off their daughters at a young age against their wishes. Standing with these parents, the government now aims to guide Assam's daughters toward a new dawn.

To support this initiative, the government has launched several initiatives, like free admission to colleges, bicycles for girls in class nine, scooters for meritorious higher secondary students, and reservations for women in government services," the Chief Minister said.

He said this is the new Assam, one that must transform into a developed and confident state where child marriage has no place, where poverty never hampers the girls' education, and where every young woman can achieve her dreams.

Referring to the pace of industrialisation, the Chief Minister said that Assam has begun new industrial ventures. The state has sent young women to Bengaluru for training to prepare them for employment at the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad. Assamese nurses now work in Singapore, and soon the state youth will find well-paid jobs in Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

Dr. Sarma emphasised that the government has envisioned a progressive Assam built on respect for women and compassion over hatred.

The Chief Minister announced that the Nijut Moina Scheme will now include girls studying in the 5th semester of undergraduate courses, as well as those enrolled in state polytechnic institutes and ITIs. He stated that the government aims to support the education of 10 lakh girls through this scheme.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the current funding under the scheme is not sufficient, emphasising that Assam, being a developing state, must pursue both growth and capital generation while ensuring fair distribution of resources.

He added that Assam can continue to progress only if peace and harmony prevail and if people reject conflict and unrest.

He announced that from November 15 until the end of the upcoming matric examinations, each student appearing for the exams will receive Rs. 300 per month. He also mentioned that those who are receiving benefits under the Nijut Moina scheme would receive a special gift in February.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, offered three pieces of advice to the students.

He urged them to remain responsible toward their parents, to become self-reliant and valuable members of society, and to contribute to the growth of their families and communities.

He observed that some pessimistic individuals try to spread negativity in society, but Assam must nurture positive-minded citizens who act as guiding lights and lead the state forward with optimism.

He encouraged the girls to commit themselves to spreading positive thinking throughout society. Dr. Sarma advised them to marry only after completing their education and achieving self-reliance.

Speaking about steps taken to ensure that no student in Assam misses out on higher education, the Chief Minister said the number of medical colleges in the state has increased from three to 15, with 10 more under construction. Assam now has 27 universities, along with numerous engineering colleges, polytechnic institutes, and nursing institutions, forming a vast higher education network.

He said that the goal is to build an Assam where every student can fulfil their dreams.

Encouraging the girls, he said, Assam is the land of Mula Gabhoru, Kanaklata, Sati Sadhani, and Sati Radhika. Assamese women have earned the Jnanpith Award and excelled in art, literature, science and culture, and brought pride to the state. Women and girls of Assam have always been the source of its glory and strength.

The Chief Minister said that though the first instalment of the Nijut Moina 2.0 scheme has been distributed today through cheques, from next month, the funds will be transferred directly to the students' bank accounts through DBT on the 10th of every month. He added that any student who does not receive the funds or whose name is not included in the scheme can file a complaint through the helpline number. (ANI)

