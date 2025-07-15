Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that NITI Aayog has "officially recognised" the State's strong performance across key socio-economic indicator, most notably in employment.

Niti Aayog's newly released report also highlighted West Bengal's "positive standing in several other areas such as literacy rate, education outcomes, life expectancy, sex ratio, she said

Writing on X, Mamata Banerjee highlighted that state's unemployment stood at just 2.2 per cent, 30 per cent lower than national average of 3.2 per cent.

"Pleased to share that NITI Aayog has officially recognised West Bengal's strong performance across key socio-economic indicators--most notably in employment. The State's annual unemployment rate for 2022-23 stood at just 2.2 per cent, which is 3o per cent lower than the national average of 3.2 per cent," she said.

Focusing on other positives mentioned in the report, The West Bengal CM said state's literacy rate stood at 76.3%, above the national average of 73% (as of 2011).

Mamata Banerjee pointed that state's average sex ratio in the State stood at 973 female births per 1,000 male births--significantly better than the national average of 889.

"Infant mortality rate: 19 per 1,000 live births (2020), and Total fertility rate: 1.6 children per woman (2019-21), both better than national averages," she said.

She also focused on the education outcome, pointing that state had lower school dropout rates and higher pass percentages in Classes X and XII compared to national averages

"Quality of life: The report notes steady improvement, including higher-than-average household access to drinking water," she said.

CM Mamata Banerjee said that these achievement reflect West Bengal's continued commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The West Bengal CM skipped the last NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi and has been a critic of the policy think tank. Days ago she expressed strong disapproval over a glaring error in a NITI Aayog report, where Bihar was wrongly shown in place of West Bengal on the map meant to represent the state. (ANI)

