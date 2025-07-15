Mumbai, July 15: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, July 15, for the trading day after ending on a lower note on Monday. As the market opens on the new week, traders and investors gear up for the trading session on June 14. HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH), RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL), RVNL (NSE: RVNL), AstraZeneca Pharma and LIC (NSE: LICI) are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 15.

On July 14, Indian equity indices ended lower on the fourth consecutive session with Nifty below 25,100. At close, the Sensex was down 247.01 points or 0.30% at 82,253.46, and the Nifty was down 67.55 points or 0.27% at 25,082.30. Cartrade Tech Share Price Today, July 14: Cartrade Tech Limited Stocks Rise by INR 60.30 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, July 15

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCLTech on July 14 reported net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 at INR 3,843 crore, down 9.72% year-on-year. For the quarter ended June 30, HCL reported revenue of INR 30,349 crore, up 8.2% over that in the same period a year earlier.

Tata Technologies (NSE: TATATECH)

Tata Technologies released its June quarter performance on July 14. The company reported a 5.1% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to INR 170 crore, while sequentially, net profit declined by 9.8%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 14, 2025: Adani Green Energy, Avenue Supermarts and BEML Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel Corporation of India had announced that it has received a work order from Indian Overseas Bank, valued at INR 10.27 crore. In an exchange filing, the specific details of the order were not disclosed, the total contract value stands INR 10,27,11,362. The project is scheduled to be executed by August 7.

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRCL) for a project worth INR 447.42 crore. The contract involves the part design and construction of a 7.298 km viaduct, including seven stations, on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project.

LIC (NSE: LICI)

On July 14, R Doraiswamy took charge as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for a period of three years. The Ministry of Finance appointed Doraiswamy as MD & CEO of the insurer for three years from the date of assumption of charge or until he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump told Russia to resolve its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kyiv. "We're very, very unhappy" with Russia, Trump told reporters as he met with NATO chief Mark Rutte in the White House.

