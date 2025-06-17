New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, for two weeks to take care of his ailing mother.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan extended the interim bail by two more weeks to enable Yadav to attend to his ailing mother, who had undergone surgery.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

Yadav's counsel, seeking extension, told the bench that since the surgery was performed on May 25, his mother required post-operative care.

On April 24, the apex court had granted interim bail to Yadav and said he shall to reside only at his residence in Ghaziabad. His bail was later extended for four weeks.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

Granting interim bail to Yadav, the top court had said he shall not make any contact with the witness who deposed against him and Neelam Katara, mother of Nitish Katara.

It had also asked the Uttarakhand and Delhi police to provide security to witnesses and Neelam Katara.

The top court had also noted that Yadav has completed 23 years of his imprisonment in the case.

Yadav had sought interim bail, saying his mother's condition was serious and his assistance and presence were needed.

Yadav's plea raising the issue of denial of remission benefit to him has also been pending before the apex court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister.

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave a jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)