Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7.

The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be resuming its services on the Aqua Line for the public from September 7, 2020, onwards in a calibrated manner," NMRC said in a release.

It said that further details on the functioning of metro and its usage by the public will be shared once the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on metros is issued by the Ministery of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Uttar Pradesh Government in the next few days.

Delhi Metro also announced the resumption of services in a calibrated manner from September 7.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave permission to the functioning of metro rails across the country in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

