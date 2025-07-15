Mathura, Jul 15 (PTI) Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh on Tuesday said there will be no compromise in enforcing law and order during the kanwar yatra, and no negligence will be tolerated.

He ordered authorities to remain vigilant throughout the month, especially on Sundays and Mondays, when large crowds are expected at temples and on the roads stretching from the Aligarh border to the Bharatpur border of the district.

Singh said officials have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in and around temples.

Municipal officials have been directed to maintain cleanliness along all routes and at religious sites.

Sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers, and police station in-charges have been asked to identify villages where caste-related tensions exist and ensure that no one disturbs law and order in those areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said arrangements have been made to ensure that kanwariyas arriving for Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva during do not face any difficulties.

He said the majority of pilgrims enter the district from Aligarh and Bulandshahr and proceed toward Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The entire route is being monitored through CCTV cameras and police on the ground.

Sixteen Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and four mobile teams continuously patrol the route, he said.

SP Traffic Manoj Kumar Yadav has been appointed to oversee CCTV surveillance, while SP Rural Suresh Chand Rawat has been made the nodal officer for PRVs.

